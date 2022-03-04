Ramanathan elected Thanjavur Mayor, Saravanan becomes Kumbakonam Mayor

Indirect elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam Corporations passed off peacefully on Friday.

While the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor were elected unanimously without contest at Kumbakonam Corporation, the indirect elections at the Thanjavur witnessed a battle between the arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK.

At Kumbakonam, the Congress Councillor representing Ward 17, K. Saravanan (42) who came to the Corporation office in his own autorickhsaw, submitted his nomination papers to the Commissioner, Senthikumaran. As no other elected Councillors preferred to challenge his nomination papers, the Commissioner declared him as the Mayor of the newly formed Kumbakonam Corporation.

Interestingly, the three AIADMK Councillors elected from Ward 19, Ward 33 and Ward 35 abstained from participating in the indirect elections to the Kumbakonam Mayor post.

Later in the afternoon, the DMK nominee for the post of Deputy Mayor, P.Tamilazhagan (55) who was elected as a Councillor from Ward 26 was also declared elected unopposed to the post of Deputy Mayor of Kumbakonam Corporation.

Meanwhile, at Thanjavur the DMK nominee for the Mayor post, S. Ramanathan (45), elected from Ward 45, was made to contest for the post by the AIADMK nominee, K.Manikandan (48) elected as the Councillor from Ward 41, though the DMK enjoyed the required numbers in the Council to win the indirect elections to the Mayor post.

While Mr.Ramanathan secured 39 votes in his favour at the 51 member Council, Mr.Manikandan bagged 11 as the lone Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam Councillor, V.Kannukkiniyal representing Ward 36 abstained from participating in the indirect elections.

The ruling DMK was challenged by its arch-rival AIADMK in the Deputy Mayor election also. The candidature of B. Anjugam (35) elected from Ward 51 was challenged by the AIADMK Councillor, E. Gandhimathi (42) representing Ward 15.

However, Ms. Anjugam won the contest by securing 42 votes against 8 bagged by her opponent. In the indirect elections to the Deputy Mayor post also, the AMMK Councillor did not participate.