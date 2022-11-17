Ramajeyam murder case: Four more suspects give consent to undergo polygraph test

November 17, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

K. N. Ramajayam was the brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru; he was murdered and his body found on the outskirts of Tiruchi in March 2012

The Hindu Bureau

K. N. Ramajayam | Photo Credit: File

Four more suspects in the K.N. Ramajeyam murder case gave their consent to the Judicial Magistrate Court-VI on Thursday to undergo a polygraph test that is to be conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The four suspects appeared before the Court and gave their consent for the test, which is to be done as part of the investigation into the 2012 murder case. Eight suspects had already given their consent to the court recently, to subject themselves to the polygraph test. One of the suspects did not want the test to be done on him. The SIT had prepared a list of 13 suspects to conduct a polygraph test and had filed a petition in this regard in the court earlier. 

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  3. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
  4. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  5. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities

Medical tests would be conducted on the 12 suspects soon and the report would be submitted to the court, said the SIT sources. The court adjourned the next hearing to November 21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, was murdered and his body was found close to the banks of the Cauvery river near Thiruvarlarcholai on the outskirts of Tiruchi on March 29, 2012.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US