Ramajeyam case: SIT puts up posters announcing reward for accurate information

About 10,000 posters have been printed and over 1,500 of them have been stuck in Tiruchi city

The Madras High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2012 murder of K.N. Ramajeyam, brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, has put up posters all over the city and the district announcing a reward of ₹50 lakh to those providing credible and accurate information regarding the accused involved in the killing.

The posters containing the message in Tamil and a photograph of Ramajeyam were stuck at different locations here a few days ago in an effort to get hold of tangible clues to enable the SIT to achieve a breakthrough in the case.

The poster said: “Prominent industrialist of Tiruchi K.N. Ramajeyam was abducted by unidentified persons on March 29, 2012 and murdered. A reward of ₹50 lakh will be given to those providing accurate information about the accused. Information regarding those providing correct clues would be kept confidential”.

The posters put up by the SIT, Crime Branch CID, Tiruchi, also contains the mobile number 77083-22289 and email address: sitcbcidtri@gmail.com to contact the team. Police sources said the posters had also been stuck in other districts in an effort to get vital clues to arrest the accused. About 10,000 posters had been printed and more than 1,500 of them had been stuck in Tiruchi city.

The sources said special teams of the SIT, headed by Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar, were vigorously pursuing the case examining it from various angles. Mr. Jeyakumar had been camping in Tiruchi in connection with the case, which was being directly monitored by the Director General of Police, CB-CID, Mohammed Shakeel Akthar. The SIT had examined several persons and recorded their statements.

Mr. Akhtar visited Tiruchi in mid-April and held a detailed meeting with the SIT personnel to ascertain the progress made in the case, besides inspecting the spot at Thiruvalarcholai, close to the banks of the Cauvery, where the body of Ramajeyam was found. The sources said Mr. Akhtar held an hour-long meeting with the SIT personnel in Chennai on Monday in connection with the case. He is said to have given some advice to the teams.

The case, initially probed by Tiruchi City Police, was transferred to the CB-CID which could not achieve a breakthrough till 2017, when it was transferred to the CBI on an application filed by Ramajeyam’s wife Latha. However, the CBI too could not make any headway in the case forcing the family members of Ramajeyam to make another application for constitution of an SIT.