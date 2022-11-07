Ramajeyam case: Hearing adjourned to November 14

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 07, 2022 18:33 IST

 Hearing on the petition filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking to conduct polygraph tests on 13 suspects in the K.N. Ramajeyam murder case was adjourned to November 14 by the Judicial Magistrate Court - VI, Tiruchi, on Monday. 

SIT Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar appeared before the court on Monday and filed an affidavit. SIT sources said copies of the affidavit were given to the suspects. Eight out of the 13 suspects appeared before the court on Monday when the petition came up for hearing.

As part of its investigation into the 2012 murder of the brother of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, the team had prepared a list of 13 suspects all of whom had appeared before the court last week after summons were issued to each one of them by the court recently based on the petition filed by it. The court had directed the 13 suspects to appear before it in order to obtain their consent for undergoing the polygraph test.

