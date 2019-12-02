Rama Theertha Kulam temple tank full

Rama Theertha Kulam, a temple tank belonging to Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikoil, Tiruchi, is filled to the brim after several years following good rainfall this monsoon.

The tank dried up a few years ago due to poor rainfall and depletion of groundwater.

“We have been living here for nearly 25 years. We would enter the Kulam to take a bath, wash clothes and vessels. It satiated all our water needs. The water flows from Srirangam Nattu Vaical into Ram Theertha Kulam, and there is also an underground outlet, which allows the water from here to flow into other temple tanks in the area,” said M. Malathi, a resident of Thiruvanaikovil.

The tank, in recent times, dried up and children used it as a playground, Ms. Malathi said. “Although we now have water connections to our house, looking at the overflowing temple tank fills our hearts with joy.”

A board erected near the temple tank proclaims its name and attachment to Akilandeswari Temple.

“According to legend, Lord Rama is said to have performed a puja here before travelling to Lanka. That is how the tank got its name,” adds Ms. Malathi.

PWD officials say the temple tank will help in replenishing groundwater around the tank. The tanks, which do not have concrete or clay bed, will allow for more permeation. The localities will be free of water problems for the next one to two years, an official said.

Thanks to the recent rains, many such small temple tanks and ponds have filled up in the city. Officials say a well-maintained tank has the potential to improve the groundwater level for at least a few years.

Although it is commonly believed that the temple tanks came up after the construction of the temple, it is the tanks that were dug first said K. Renganathan, another resident. “The temple tank would be dug first to serve as a source of water for construction. When another temple is built nearby, a channel from the existing tank would be connected.”