Ram Temple, a perfect blend of old and new heritage: AICTE chairman

February 14, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Though it is a modern construction, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya qualifies as a ‘new heritage’ structure, because it has been built in conjunction with the principles of traditional ‘Shilpa Shastra,’ to last for posterity, T. G. Sitharam, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said,

At an international symposium on geotechnical aspects of historic buildings, hosted by National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Wednesday, he said, “The Ram Temple has been built in consultation with experts in traditional architecture, without steel or concrete. Being located in an earthquake-prone area and near the Sarayu tributary of the Ganges river, the site of the temple faced many challenges from the beginning, which were solved with the help of contemporary engineering.”

Mr. Sitharam, who was also on the committee of experts advising the project, covered the technical details of the shrine’s construction from 2020 until the present, through a presentation titled ‘Foundation Alternatives for Ram Janmabhoomi Sri Ram Lalla Temple at Ayodhya.’

The two-day symposium was organised by NIT-T’s Department of Civil Engineering, in collaboration with Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) Tiruchi Chapter and International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE).

In his address, Alessandro Flora, Chairman, ISSMGE (TC 301), said that it was important to monitor and study geotechnics, the branch of civil engineering concerned with the behaviour of earth materials, and its impact on society. “Dissemination of information on conserving buildings is part of the process of understanding the subject. It is important for people from different countries to exchange their ideas, because conservation is not the same all over the world,” Mr. Flora said.

Academics P. Manickavachagam (NIT-T), Arun Menon (Indian Institute of Technology – Madras), Giulia M.B. Viggiani (Cambridge University, UK), Pierre Smars (National Yunlin University of Science and Technology, Taiwan), Guido Gottardi (University of Bologna, Italy) and Yoshinori Iwasaki, (special adviser at the Geo Research Institute, Osaka, Japan), were among the invited speakers at the symposium. Anil Joseph, president, IGS, New Delhi, spoke.

