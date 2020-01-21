Rallying for road safety in central region

The Tiruchi City Police flagged off a motorbike rally to kick off a series of events planned to observe the 31st Road Safety Week here on Monday.

Day one of the celebrations was marked by a bike rally led by women two-wheeler riders, who rode from Central Bus Stand to the Head Post Office with banners and placards.

The importance of riding two-wheelers with a helmet was driven home to the public through the awareness rally.

A students’ march and essay, elocution and painting contests on road safety topics would be organised for school students over the next few days.

The event was led by officials of the Regional Transport Office, traffic policemen and members of the District Road Safety Council.

In Ariyalur, Collector D. Rathna kicked off a two-wheeler rally from the municipal corporation office to the bus stand along with police personnel and other patrons.

Speaking at the event, she said the theme of Sadak Suraksha–Jeevan Raksha (road safety-protection of life) could only be fulfilled if all riders wore helmets.

“All two-wheelers must ride on the left side of the road, drivers who are hired by travel agencies and taxi services must ensure that they are well trained. We must aim to be an accident-free district,” she said.

Later in the day, Ms. Rathna visited the bus stand and handed out pamphlets on the importance of road safety to travellers.

In Pudukottai, Road Safety Week was observed with a bike rally organised by the Transport Department.

District Revenue Officer P. V. Saravanan flagged off the rally from the municipal corporation office where nearly 150 women from government colleges, self-help groups and NGOs took part to raise awareness on the importance of road safety.

In Karur, S. Rajendran, District Revenue Officer, kicked off an all-women bike rally at Prem Mahal. Over 300 women took part.

The transport department here has planned a week-long observation through various events.

Mr. Rajendran later visited the bus stand and spoke to drivers and travellers to promote the need for road safety.