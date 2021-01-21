Rally to press for repeal of farm laws

21 January 2021 18:45 IST

Members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee on Thursday took out a rally in the town demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

Holding aloft green flags, the organisation members and farmers marched from the statue of farmers’ leader, late Narayanasamy Naidu, at Tholkappiar Square to the statue of King Rajaraja Chola in the town.

The general secretary of the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi M.Thamimun Ansari inaugurated the rally. P. Maniarasan, coordinator of Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee and others participated.

The marchers also demanded sanction of ₹40,000 an acre as compensation for the crop damages suffered by farmers due to heavy rainfall this month.