Rally taken out for voter awareness

TIRUCHI

25 January 2021 22:10 IST

Awareness programmes, rallies and administration of pledge marked National Voters Day observation here on Monday.

Students of Periyar E.V.R. College took out a rally from the Central Bus Stand to the Collector’s Office in the city. They also took a pledge to exercise their franchise without fear or favour. District Revenue Officer T.Palanikumar handed over the Electors Photo Identity Cards to 11 voters on the occasion and also distributed prizes to a doctor and three medical students for raising awareness through their paintings. Ten booth-level officers were also presented with certificates in recognition of their meritorious service.

