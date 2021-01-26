Rally taken out despite denial of police permission

TIRUCHI

Members of various trade unions and a section of farmers under the banner All India Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee took out a motorcycle rally here on Tuesday in defiance of police permission to express their solidarity with the farmers who took out tractor rally in Delhi opposing the new farm laws. Tense moments were witnessed after the trade union members assembled near the MGR roundabout with motorcycles and got involved in a scuffle with the police who tried preventing them from going ahead with their plan. A posse of police personnel was deployed near the MGR roundabout where barricades were also placed to prevent the rally.

However, the trade union members did not relent and went ahead with their plan leading to a tense situation for some time. The participants finally took out a motorcycle rally holding national flags from the MGR statue roundabout to the Central bus stand via Head Post Office and Tiruchi Junction. Trade union members from the Labour Progressive Front, AITUC, CITU, INTUC, HMS and AICCTU took part. The All India Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee Tiruchi district organiser Ayilai Sivasuriyan and some farmers also participated in the rally. Police sources said around 250 members took part in the motorcycle rally. The rallyists demanded that the new farm laws be withdrawn. The rally was headed by representatives from different trade unions.

The Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, state president P. Ayyakannu and 33 others were arrested on the outskirts of the city after they staged a road roko stir on the Chennai ByPass road. The group had come with some tractors to take out a rally in support of the agitating farmers in New Delhi. Police sources said those arrested were later released. Two-wheeler rallies were conducted from Manachanallur to Kollidam Tollgate and from Lalgudi to Kollidam Tollgate by some persons.

In neighbouring Pudukottai, a group of over 100 trade union members, representatives of the Congress, DMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi besides those from farmers organisations staged a demonstration at Thilagar Thidal in the evening for over an hour in support of the farmers agitating in New Delhi. In Perambalur Town, a group of around 100 members associated with the All India Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee assembled near the old bus stand with few tractors to take out a rally. As they were prevented by the police, the members raised slogans and dispersed, said police sources.

Thanjavur

A tractor rally demanding repeal of Farm Laws by the All India Farmers Protests Coordination Committee, Thanjavur unit, was held on Tuesday as planned earlier, despite curbs imposed by the police.

MLAs and organisers of the protest rally led by the AIFPC Thanajavur Unit Coordinator, N.V. Kannan told the police officials that the rally would be held as planned.

When the police made attempts to check the progress of the rally towards the town through the Tiruchi Main Road, the processionists pushed them aside and moved ahead. However, they were prevented firmly by the police from proceeding beyond the new bus stand area.