Tiruchirapalli

Rally, photo expo mark Wildlife Week celebrations

Forest staff looking at the photos on display at the exhibition in Tiruchi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A cycle rally and a photo exhibition to create awareness among people on the need to conserve and protect wild animals were organised here on Sunday in connection with Wildlife Week celebrations.

Collector S. Sivarasu flagged off the cycle rally at the Collectorate in the presence of Chief Conservator of Forests-Tiruchi N. Satish and District Forest Officer G. Kiran.

A group of college students participated in the cycle rally which covered Tiruchi railway junction and Head Post Office and culminated at Bishop Heber College where a photo exhibition on wild animals was organised for students and the public.


