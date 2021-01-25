Rally: farmers’ forum alleges threat by police

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India has alleged that the police had threatened tractor owners with dire consequences if they decide to participate in the tractor and motorcycle rally planned by the All Farmers Protest Coordination Committee on Republic Day in support of the agitating farmers in New Delhi.

In a statement, P.S. Masilamani, State deputy secretary of the association, said owners of the tractors were threatened by the police that their licences would be cancelled if they lend or participate in the rally, citing Prohibitory Orders under Section 144.

While the law enforcing machinery cites the COVID-19 pandemic situation as one of the reasons, the very same department provided ‘bandobust’` to political party events in which people participated in large numbers. Claiming that the permission had been granted for the tractor rally for a distance of 170 km in New Delhi by the Haryana and Punjab police departments, Mr. Masilamani regretted that in Tamil Nadu the rally was prevented by the police. However, the rally would be taken out as planned, he said and added that the police department would be responsible if any law and order problems cropped up.