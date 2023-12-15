GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rally against drug abuse taken out in Tiruchi

December 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Women’s social organisation, Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi, and Youth Against Drugs Club of Bishop Heber College organised a rally-cum-human chain in the city on Friday to raise awareness on drug addiction. The rally, which started at Anna Statue, was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) V. Anbu and Inner Wheel district chairperson Anitha Natarajan. It concluded outside the premises of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College. Nearly 500 students from Bishop Heber College, Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Oasys Institute of Technology, National College, Shivani Engineering College and Hallmark Business School took part in the rally, carrying placards with awareness messages on the theme “Say No to Drugs”.

