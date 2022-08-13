Rallies mark ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 13, 2022 18:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries and educational institutions organised various events as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark the completion of 75th year of Independence in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Saturday.

Students from campus schools in BHEL Tiruchi took out a rally as part of the campaign. They went around various sectors of the township carrying national flags and placards with slogans on national integration. P. S. Ganesh, General Manager, Valves, Digital Transformation Group, Human Resources and Medical, flagged off the rally from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kailasapuram Township.

BHEL, Tiruchi, organised an exhibition on ‘Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle’ and contribution of BHEL in nation building and also conducted various competitions among campus school students during the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a company press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Service Scheme Cell of Bharathidasan University organised a rally in the city. M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, flagged off the rally near the Salt Satyagraha Memorial Stupi. The rally culminated near Joseph Eye Hospital. Students of Jamal Mohamed College also took out a rally in Tiruchi, while students of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions came together in a human formation to depict the national flag in Perambalur.

An awareness rally was organised under ITC Mission Sunehra kal along with its partner organisation at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district. Sadir dancer and Padma Shri awardee R Muthukannamal, was honoured on the occasion. To mark the occasion, 75 saplings were planted by ITC officials at Girls Higher Secondary School in Vadugapatti. A new toilet block for girls built by ITC was also inaugurated. Prizes were given to vocational training and school students who had won various competitions conducted in view of the 75th anniversary of Independence.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app