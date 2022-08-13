Rallies mark ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Industries and educational institutions organised various events as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark the completion of 75th year of Independence in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts on Saturday.

Students from campus schools in BHEL Tiruchi took out a rally as part of the campaign. They went around various sectors of the township carrying national flags and placards with slogans on national integration. P. S. Ganesh, General Manager, Valves, Digital Transformation Group, Human Resources and Medical, flagged off the rally from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kailasapuram Township.

BHEL, Tiruchi, organised an exhibition on ‘Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle’ and contribution of BHEL in nation building and also conducted various competitions among campus school students during the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a company press release said.

The National Service Scheme Cell of Bharathidasan University organised a rally in the city. M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, flagged off the rally near the Salt Satyagraha Memorial Stupi. The rally culminated near Joseph Eye Hospital. Students of Jamal Mohamed College also took out a rally in Tiruchi, while students of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions came together in a human formation to depict the national flag in Perambalur.

An awareness rally was organised under ITC Mission Sunehra kal along with its partner organisation at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district. Sadir dancer and Padma Shri awardee R Muthukannamal, was honoured on the occasion. To mark the occasion, 75 saplings were planted by ITC officials at Girls Higher Secondary School in Vadugapatti. A new toilet block for girls built by ITC was also inaugurated. Prizes were given to vocational training and school students who had won various competitions conducted in view of the 75th anniversary of Independence.