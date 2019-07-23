Rallies held against hydrocarbon projects in delta

A large number of people took out rallies against the hydrocarbon exploration project in the delta region under the banner of Cauvery Basin Protection Movement here on Tuesday.

In Thanjavur, members of the movement — floated by Opposition parties — assembled near the Air Force Station Round from around 10 a.m. to go in a procession to the District Collectorate on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Road.

The procession, which began around 11 a.m., reached the Collectorate within half-an-hour where political leaders from various Opposition parties met officials to present a memorandum demanding the scrapping of hydrocarbon projects in the delta region and declaring the area as ‘protected agricultural zone.’

At a similar rally held in Tiruvarur, participants raised slogans against the implementation of hydrocarbon projects in the fertile delta. They urged the State government to ensure that the “anti-agriculture, anti-environment project” be thrown out of the State.

The rally, which began from near New Bus Stand on Tiruchi-Vailankanni Road, ended near the District Collectorate. A group of representatives were later allowed to proceed to the Collectorate to submit a memorandum to officials.

Similar rallies were take out in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai too. Members of the movement took out a rally in Pudukottai.]