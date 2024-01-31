ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case freed convicts Murugan, Robert Payas on fast

January 31, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

They reportedly demanded space to go for walks inside the camp

The Hindu Bureau

Two of the freed life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Robert Payas and Sriharan alias Murugan, lodged at the Tiruchi Special Camp, have been on a fast for the past few days seeking more facilities for them inside the camp, according to police sources.

Murugan has been observing a fast for the past few days, while Robert Payas started fasting on Wednesday, said the police. They reportedly demanded space to go for walks inside the camp.

Recently, Santhan, one of the other freed convicts lodged in the Special Camp, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for treatment after he developed a swelling in his leg.

