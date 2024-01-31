GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case freed convicts Murugan, Robert Payas on fast

January 31, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two of the freed life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Robert Payas and Sriharan alias Murugan, lodged at the Tiruchi Special Camp, have been on a fast for the past few days seeking more facilities for them inside the camp, according to police sources.

Murugan has been observing a fast for the past few days, while Robert Payas started fasting on Wednesday, said the police. They reportedly demanded space to go for walks inside the camp.

Recently, Santhan, one of the other freed convicts lodged in the Special Camp, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for treatment after he developed a swelling in his leg.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.