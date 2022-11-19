Rajiv case convict admitted to Tiruchi GH

November 19, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Jayakumar, one of the four convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case lodged at the Special Camp on the premises of the Central Prison here after being freed by the Supreme Court recently, was on Saturday admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) after he complained of wheezing.

According to sources, Jayakumar, said to have been affected by asthma for some time, had complained of wheezing. As per expert advice, he was taken to the MGMGH around 4 p.m. He had been given a separate ward. A team of doctors visited Jayakumar, a Sri Lankan national, and screened his overall health condition.

A senior official told The Hindu that he was well. A few tests had been arranged. He was expected to be discharged on Sunday. Security has been strengthened in and around the MGMGH premises.

