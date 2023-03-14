Rajiv assassination case ex-convict Robert Payas on fast

March 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One of the four ex-life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts, Robert Payas, lodged at the Tiruchi Special Camp, is on a fast for the past few days seeking more facilities for him inside the camp, according to Police and Revenue Department sources.

Police sources said the four ex-convicts of Sri Lankan origin - Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar - have been lodged in rooms situated near the entrance of the Special Camp which is under round-the-clock security. Payas had reportedly complained that the room in which he had been lodged was not airy and lacked adequate sunlight. He also wanted space to go for walks inside the camp.

Meanwhile, a section of office bearers of the Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam submitted a memorandum to the Tiruchi District Collector on Tuesday claiming Payas was on a fast demanding that he be sent to a country of his choice. The memorandum said the State government should take necessary steps to enable the four former convicts to be sent to the country of their choice. Till such time, they should be permitted to stay in houses outside the camp as per their wish, it further said.