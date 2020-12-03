Rajini fans celebrate in delta districts

Fans of Rajinikanth erupted into celebrations in different parts of the central region on Wednesday after he announced his decision to launch a political party in January.

Shortly after the announcement, a group of fans and admirers of the actor visited Vazhividu Velmurugan Temple here and celebrated his decision by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to passers-by.

Members of Rajini Makkal Mandram exchanged pleasantries with each other. Some of them visited the Central Bus Stand and offered sweets as a mark of welcoming the much-awaited decision by their leader They also distributed sweets to the shopkeepers.

His fans, assembled at a short notice in spite of heavy rain, waved flags of Rajini Makkal Mandram and raised slogans hailing his decision.

“It is a historic announcement that will change the future of the State. We were waiting for it for so long. It has become a reality now,” said M. Kaleel, district secretary, Rajini Makkal Mandram.

He said Rajini Makkal Mandrams had been working for the welfare of the people for so long. The announcement of his leader would be a big boost to the movement.

P. Kumar, a diehard fan of Rajinikanth since 1980, who distributed sweets to people in Srirangam, said it was a real Deepavali for the fans. The actor’s entry into politics would herald a new era in the State.

A large number of Rajinikanth fans led by Muruga Pandian, district organiser, distributed sweets and burst crackers near New Bus Stand in Pudukottai.