ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan students arrive at IIM-Tiruchi as part of Yuva Sangam

November 25, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students will explore and experience the rich diversity and heritage of the region, focussing on tourism, tradition, development, technology and people-to-people connect as part of the week-long programme

The Hindu Bureau

A group of students from Rajasthan have arrived at the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi as part of Yuva Sangam Phase-III, an initiative of the Union government under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme to strengthen bonds between States and foster unity among the youth.

Students will explore and experience the rich diversity and heritage of the region, focussing on tourism, tradition, development, technology and people-to-people connect.

The week-long programme began at IIM-Tiruchi, the nodal institution, on Friday. The students’ itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as the Rockfort in Tiruchi, the Big Temple and Kallanai in Thanjavur, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial and the Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram, the Keezhadi archaeological excavation site in Madurai and Sittanavasal in Pudukottai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants will visit the National Institute of Technology, the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur; IIT-Madras, and industries such as the High Energy Projectile Factory and Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi.

The students would be exposed to traditional sports and cultural programmes, and interact with villagers and administrators of Chinna Suriyur and Mandaiyur villages surrounding the IIM campus. The visit will conclude with an interaction with the Governor in Chennai, according to a press release from IIM-Tiruchi.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the students were given an overview of the cultural heritage and history of the region by D. Nithya, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, P. Saravanan, Dean (Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs) and Chairman, Core Committee, Yuva Sangam Phase – III, and V. Gopal, Director (in-charge) and Dean (Academics), IIM-Tiruchi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US