Rajasthan students arrive at IIM-Tiruchi as part of Yuva Sangam

November 25, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A group of students from Rajasthan have arrived at the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi as part of Yuva Sangam Phase-III, an initiative of the Union government under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme to strengthen bonds between States and foster unity among the youth.

Students will explore and experience the rich diversity and heritage of the region, focussing on tourism, tradition, development, technology and people-to-people connect.

The week-long programme began at IIM-Tiruchi, the nodal institution, on Friday. The students’ itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as the Rockfort in Tiruchi, the Big Temple and Kallanai in Thanjavur, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial and the Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram, the Keezhadi archaeological excavation site in Madurai and Sittanavasal in Pudukottai.

The participants will visit the National Institute of Technology, the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur; IIT-Madras, and industries such as the High Energy Projectile Factory and Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi.

The students would be exposed to traditional sports and cultural programmes, and interact with villagers and administrators of Chinna Suriyur and Mandaiyur villages surrounding the IIM campus. The visit will conclude with an interaction with the Governor in Chennai, according to a press release from IIM-Tiruchi.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the students were given an overview of the cultural heritage and history of the region by D. Nithya, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, P. Saravanan, Dean (Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs) and Chairman, Core Committee, Yuva Sangam Phase – III, and V. Gopal, Director (in-charge) and Dean (Academics), IIM-Tiruchi.

