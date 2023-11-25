HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan students arrive at IIM-Tiruchi as part of Yuva Sangam

Students will explore and experience the rich diversity and heritage of the region, focussing on tourism, tradition, development, technology and people-to-people connect as part of the week-long programme

November 25, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of students from Rajasthan have arrived at the Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi as part of Yuva Sangam Phase-III, an initiative of the Union government under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme to strengthen bonds between States and foster unity among the youth.

Students will explore and experience the rich diversity and heritage of the region, focussing on tourism, tradition, development, technology and people-to-people connect.

The week-long programme began at IIM-Tiruchi, the nodal institution, on Friday. The students’ itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as the Rockfort in Tiruchi, the Big Temple and Kallanai in Thanjavur, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Memorial and the Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram, the Keezhadi archaeological excavation site in Madurai and Sittanavasal in Pudukottai.

The participants will visit the National Institute of Technology, the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur; IIT-Madras, and industries such as the High Energy Projectile Factory and Ordnance Factory in Tiruchi.

The students would be exposed to traditional sports and cultural programmes, and interact with villagers and administrators of Chinna Suriyur and Mandaiyur villages surrounding the IIM campus. The visit will conclude with an interaction with the Governor in Chennai, according to a press release from IIM-Tiruchi.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the students were given an overview of the cultural heritage and history of the region by D. Nithya, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, P. Saravanan, Dean (Corporate Relations and Faculty Affairs) and Chairman, Core Committee, Yuva Sangam Phase – III, and V. Gopal, Director (in-charge) and Dean (Academics), IIM-Tiruchi.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / management institutes / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.