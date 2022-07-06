Rajagopuram of Samayapuram temple consecrated

Kumbabishekam of Sri Vekkaliamman Temple also performed

The consecration of Samayapuram Mariamman Temple’s rajagopuram near Tiruchi was performed on Wednesday.

Kumbabishekam of Sri Vekkaliamman Temple also performed

TIRUCHI

The newly built ‘rajagopuram’ at the eastern entrance of the Sri Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here was consecrated on Wednesday amidst religious fervour.

A large number of devotees witnessed the ‘kumbhabishekam’ of the majestic seven-tier 101.6 feet high rajagopuram, constructed with temple funds and donations.

Water based emulsion paint was used for the new gopuram which has seven copper ‘kalasams’ atop the structure. The preliminary poojas began on July 3. The ‘maha kumbhabhishekam’ of the temple was performed in February 2017.

K.N.Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, B.Chandra Mohan, Secretary, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, R.Kannan, Additional Commissioner, HR&CE, M.Pradeep Kumar, Collector, participated in the event.

The kumbabishekam of the Sri Vekkaliamman Temple at Woraiyur in the city was performed on Wednesday. Extensive renovation works have been executed at the temple. Woraiyar and its surroundings wore a festive look as thousands of devotees thronged the temple.