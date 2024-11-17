 />
Rainy winter weather draws exotic birds to Tiruchi’s regional biodiversity

The Siberian Stonechat (Saxicola maurus), Steppe Eagle (Aquila nipalensis) and Black-naped Blue Flycatcher (Hypothymis azurea), are among the birds spotted by local birdwatchers.

Published - November 17, 2024 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Siberian stonechat

Siberian stonechat | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Steppe Eagle

Steppe Eagle | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bluetailed Bee Eater

Bluetailed Bee Eater | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Painted Sand Grouse

Painted Sand Grouse | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The copious rain and resulting chill weather in and around Tiruchi in the last few days has attracted rare migratory birds to the region.

The Siberian Stonechat (Saxicola maurus), Steppe Eagle (Aquila nipalensis) and Black-naped Blue Flycatcher (Hypothymis azurea), are among the birds spotted by local birdwatchers.

The Siberian stonechat was spotted a few weeks ago on the banks of the Uyyakondan river by G. Gopianan, a student of Environmental Sciences at Bishop Heber College.

“I have been studying the bird population of the Uyyakondan canal regularly, and noticed a female Siberian stonechat in a grassy patch near a residential area there. The bird was not seen after that, so I think it would be a passing ‘vagrant migrant’,” Mr. Gopianan told The Hindu.

The insectivorous bird migrates during winter to southern Japan, South Thailand, and India and west to northeast Africa. Vagrant migrants are birds take that ‘incorrect’ routes after breeding or when they are driven off course by external factors.

“This year’s ample summer rains and ensuing active monsoons have created a situation favourable for migrant birds. This has resulted in a bigger variety of species visiting Tiruchi,” said local academic and birdwatcher A. Relton.

“Eagles and ducks have come in greater numbers this year. Birds of prey have been seen in Thuraiyur and Manapparai, which are slightly dryer than the other spots. Water birds are more common near the wetlands of Lalgudi, Kallanai, and Tiruverumbur,” he said.

For Justus Joshua, ecologist and biodiversity consultant, the highlight of this year so far has been seeing the Steppe Eagle. “It is a rare migrant to Tiruchi, and breeds in Russia, Kazakhstan, China, and Mongolia. It usually comes to the warmer regions of India and goes up to southern Africa, which have grasslands and sparse scrub areas,” he said.

Tiruchi plays host to resident birds of prey like Indian Spotted Eagle (Clanga hastata), Oriental Honey Buzzard (Pernis ptilorhynchus), and Shikra (Tachyspiza badia). “The district has a very rich raptor biodiversity which will disappear if the grasslands are not preserved. We should be able to see birds in their natural habitat,” said S. Skanda, a consultant plastic surgeon and an avid birdwatcher.

Greater Flamingo, Painted Stork, Spoonbill, Wood Sandpiper and other birds from Russia and Europe have arrived at the Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagapattinam district. The Black-headed Ibis, Purple Heron and Lesser Whistling Duck have been seen at the Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary, while the Glossy Ibis, Common Tern and Northern Shoveler, among other birds, are wintering in Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary.

Published - November 17, 2024 06:46 pm IST

