Rainwater still stagnating in many parts of Kumbakonam

A pedestrian walks in ankle-deep water stagnated on a street in Banathurai area, Kumbakonam, due the recent showers.

Digging up of roads has aggravated the problem: residents

Despite the presence of storm water drains in the town, as claimed by the civic body, residents of some parts in Kumbakonam continue to face hardship due to stagnation of rain water.

According to sources, storm water drains exist in the town for a length of around 140 km. However, in some areas, the width of the drain is not sufficient enough to take huge quantity of rainwater collected during heavy showers. On some occasions, clogged drains result in rain water stagnating on the surface of the roads and carriageways for one or two days.

For instance, whenever monsoon became active, people residing in areas such as Banathurai have to wade through ankle deep water, claimed a resident. The problem was compounded further with the digging up of roads for providing metered drinking water connections in the recent past. The dug up roads were not relaid properly at several places, he added.

Residents in some other parts of the town where the work of providing metered drinking water connections was yet to be completed were also facing the same problem as the dug up road on these streets were covered with mud.

After the recent showers the pits on the road turned into potholes filled with water, causing trouble for the motorists and pedestrians passing through these streets.

Meanwhile enquiries revealed that the contractor who have taken up the work was carrying out the project in a phased manner as and when funds were released by the civic body.

In some streets, such as Dukkan Street, overflowing drainage from the manholes remain a common feature, complained V.Sathyanarayanan, a social activist.

Dec 5, 2019

