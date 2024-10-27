Rainwater stagnation causes hardship to students, teachers in Kodiyalam govt. school

Persistent rainwater stagnation within the premises of the Government Higher Secondary School at Ayilapettai village, Kodiyalam panchayat in Tiruchi, is causing difficulties for students and teachers.

Parents and school authorities have long appealed for essential infrastructure improvements, including a secure compound wall, pathways, and proper drainage facilities.

The Kodiyalam Government Higher Secondary School operating under the Andhanallur Panchayat Union serves over 800 students and is known for its academic performance within the district. Although adequate classroom facilities are available with a new two-storey building project nearing 80% completion at an estimated ₹1 crore, lack of supporting infrastructure continues to affect the school environment.

A major issue stems from the school’s location in a lower-lying area relative to nearby villages such as Koppu and Melapatti, making it susceptible to rainwater accumulation during monsoon. This flooding turns the school grounds into a makeshift pond, forcing students, and teachers to wade through water to reach classrooms, disrupting daily activities.

Ayalai Siva Suriyan, district committe member of the Communist Party of India, said the school requires construction of a boundary wall for enhanced security and a paved walkway or cement pathway to facilitate safe movement within the campus. Additionally, he urged the installation of a drainage system to prevent water accumulation in the school grounds, ensuring a conducive learning environment.

Mr. Siva Suriyan urged the Education Department to prioritise these infrastructure needs, recognising the importance of a safe and accessible environment for students and staff of the school.