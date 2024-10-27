GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rainwater stagnation causes hardship to students, teachers in Kodiyalam govt. school

A major issue stems from the school’s location in a lower-lying area relative to nearby villages such as Koppu and Melapatti, making it susceptible to rainwater accumulation during monsoon

Published - October 27, 2024 06:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Puddles of rainwater seen on the grounds of Kodiyalam government higher secondary school in Tiruchi.

Puddles of rainwater seen on the grounds of Kodiyalam government higher secondary school in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Persistent rainwater stagnation within the premises of the Government Higher Secondary School at Ayilapettai village, Kodiyalam panchayat in Tiruchi, is causing difficulties for students and teachers.

Parents and school authorities have long appealed for essential infrastructure improvements, including a secure compound wall, pathways, and proper drainage facilities.

The Kodiyalam Government Higher Secondary School operating under the Andhanallur Panchayat Union serves over 800 students and is known for its academic performance within the district. Although adequate classroom facilities are available with a new two-storey building project nearing 80% completion at an estimated ₹1 crore, lack of supporting infrastructure continues to affect the school environment.

A major issue stems from the school’s location in a lower-lying area relative to nearby villages such as Koppu and Melapatti, making it susceptible to rainwater accumulation during monsoon. This flooding turns the school grounds into a makeshift pond, forcing students, and teachers to wade through water to reach classrooms, disrupting daily activities.

Ayalai Siva Suriyan, district committe member of the Communist Party of India, said the school requires construction of a boundary wall for enhanced security and a paved walkway or cement pathway to facilitate safe movement within the campus. Additionally, he urged the installation of a drainage system to prevent water accumulation in the school grounds, ensuring a conducive learning environment.

Mr. Siva Suriyan urged the Education Department to prioritise these infrastructure needs, recognising the importance of a safe and accessible environment for students and staff of the school.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rains / civic infrastructure / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.