Heavy rainfall disrupts life in delta region

As the heavy rainfall continued to disrupt the normal life of the people and submerged the standing samba crop in different parts of the delta districts including Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts, the Monitoring Officers appointed by the State government to supervise the disaster management relief works carried out inspection at various points to take stock of the situation.

Thirupoondi in Nagapattinam district recorded the maximum rainfall of 306 mm in delta districts during the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by 292.10 in Nagapattinam. Several areas of Tiruvarur, Mayildathurai and Thanjavur too recorded heavy rainfall, resulting in overflow of waterways and tanks. There were reports of several causeways overflowing in Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts, thereby disrupting the road traffic at various places. Schools were shut in Nagapatttinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur as a precaution.

Nagapattinam

The paddy crop raised on over 1,000 hectares were reportedly submerged in the rainwater in different parts of Nagapattinam district. While the rain damaged about 180 houses, about 150 sheep and goats were killed in the impact of flood in many areas.

Thanjavur

Traffic was disrupted between Pattukottai and Perugavalathan due to the overflowing of rainwater on the causeway at Kannanaru near Madukkur. As the water current was heavy, the district administration closed the causeway for traffic.

S. Vijayakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, who is the Monitoring Officer of the district, inspected the spot along with Collector Dinesh Oliver Ponraj. When they were returning to Thanjavur after visiting the causeway and flood-hit areas, a group of people stopped their vehicles at Mochikulam and complained that they had been facing tough time due to water inundation in many areas for more than three days. The officials assured them of prompt action on their grievances.

While Peravurani recorded 196 mm, Eachenviduthu and Thanjavur registered 172 mm and 161 mm. According to a preliminary report, 45 houses were damaged due to torrential rain. It claimed the lives of at least 33 cattle in the district.

Tiruchi

Widespread rain continued in different parts of the district for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The maximum rainfall of 70.40 mm was reported at Nandhiyar Head. Tiruchi town, Tiruchi airport, Lalgudi, Pullambadi and Thuvakudi received more than 50 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. The torrential rain that got intensified on Tuesday afternoon continued overnight. However, Manappara and Marungapuri recorded only moderate rain, thereby reducing the flow of rainwater in Koraiyur. Several low-lying areas in Tiruchi continued to face the water inundation for the knee to waist feet.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that the inflow in Koraiyar had come down to 2,500 cusecs on Wednesday. As a precautionary step, the entire water inflow at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) had been discharged into the Kollidam River. About 30,000 cusecs was discharged from Upper Anicut on Wednesday evening.

S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, Water Resources Organisation, PWD, Tiruchi region, inspected the Upper Anicut and discussed with the officials the steps taken to regulate the discharge of water if the water level increased in the Cauvery River.

Ariyalur

Several low-lying areas in Ariyalur and Jayankondam were inundated in Ariyalur district due to the continuous rain on Wednesday. A causeway at Padainilai had been overflowing due to the flood in Sengarayan stream. Anil Meshram, Monitoring Officer, inspected the flood-hit areas along with Collector P. Ramana Saraswathy.

Mayiladuthurai

Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Monitoring Officer, inspected the arrangements being made in Mayiladuthurai district to drain out water from low-lying areas.

Accompanied by Collector R. Lalitha, he visited various places, where standing paddy crop had been submerged in the rainwater. He said the official machinery had been put on high alert to mitigate the sufferings of the people.