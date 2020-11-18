Rain in Tircuchi, Thanjavur districts

TIRUCHI

18 November 2020 21:11 IST

Moderate to heavy rain lashed Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts on Wednesday.

Though there was sunshine in the morning hours, the downpour at several parts of the central region threw normal life out of gear.

There was widespread rainfall in Tiruchi district during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall of 40 mm was recorded in Pulivalam followed by Ponnaiyar Dam - 36.40 mm, Marungapuri - 35.40 mm, Samayapuram - 35.20 mm, Tiruchi Junction - 35 mm, Golden Rock - 33.40 mm, Musiri - 32 mm, Lalgudi - 28 mm, Tiruchi Airport - 27.50 mm, Tiruchi Town - 27.30 mm, Nandhiyar Head - 26.80 mm, Devimangalam - 25 mm, Manapparai - 23.60 mm, Vathalai Anicut - 22.20 mm, Kallakudi - 21.20 mm, Kovilpatti - 20.20 mm, Thathiengarpet - 20 mm, Navalur Kottapattu - 19.60 mm, Pullambadi - 16.20 mm, Thuvakudi IMTI - 12 mm, Sirugudi - 11 mm, Thuraiyur - 8 mm, and Koppampatti - mm

In Nagapattinam district, Vedaranyam received the highest rainfall of 39.40 mm followed by Thirupoondi - 37.40 mm, Thalaignayar - 36 mm, Mayiladuthurai - 26.10, Manalmedu - 17 mm, Nagapattinam - 14.20 mm, Kollidam - 2 mm and Sirkazhi - 1.4 mm.

In Tiruvarur district, Nannilam received the highest rainfall of 83.60 mm followed by Thiruvarur - 65.20 mm, Kodavasal - 64.80 mm, Valangaiman - 45.20 mm, Needamangalam and Thiruthuraipoondi - 33.40 mm, Pandawaiyaru - 27.60 mm, Mannaragudi - 25 mm, and Muthupettai - 21.60 mm.

In Thanjavur district, Ayyampettai received the highest rainfall of 66 mm, followed by Peravurani - 45.60 mm, Thirukattupalli - 39.70 mm, Budalur - 37.60 mm, Manjalaru - 32.80 mm, Thanjavur - 30 mm, Thiruvaiyaru - 29 mm, Eachanviduthi - 25.20 mm, Papanasam - 25 mm, Grand Anicut - 24.40 mm, Neivasal Thenpathi - 22.40 mm, Adirampatnam - 21.40 mm, Thiruvadaimaruthur - 21.20 mm, Pattukottai - 18.30 mm,Madukkur - 15.40 mm, Kumbakonam - 15 mm, Vettikadu - 13.60 mm, Lower Ancut - 10.40 mm, Orathanadu - 8.60 mm, Vallam and Kurungalam - 8 mm.