Rainfall inadequate in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

18 November 2020 20:01 IST

Though the rainfall received during the past few days has brought relief to the water managers, the district is yet to get close to the normal rainfall accruing from the north-east monsoon at this time of the year.

The district receives an average of 427 mm of rainfall during the north-east monsoon and 788 mm in a year. It records 170 mm of rainfall in October and 190 mm of rainfall in November. But the district received just 60 mm of rainfall in October, registering a shortfall of 120 mm. It has received about 50 mm of rainfall so far in November. The monsoon has become active only for the last few days. “That monsoon has finally become active is a cause for relief. But, we still face a severe shortfall. We are badly in need of a good rainy season to make up for the shortfall,” a senior official of the Agricultural Department said.

The steady and intermittent rain has nevertheless gladdened the water managers and the farmers as it is vital for recharge of groundwater.

Advertising

Advertising

“The sky has been overcast for the last three days. The showers have not been heavy. It has been raining all over the district including Musiri, Lalgudi, Pullambadi, Samayapuram, Manapparai and Marungapuri. The rainfall will be helpful for recharge of groundwater and sustaining the standing crops,” the official added.

The current rain is believed to have saved the standing maize crop raised in different parts of the district. The rainfed crop, raised on about 30,000 hectares in Lalgudi, Manapparai, Marungapuri, Vaiyampatti, Thuraiyur, Pullambadi, Thathaiyangarpettai, Thottiam and Musiri blocks, was badly in need of water. With poor rainfall in October and up to the second week of November, the standing crop had even started withering in several areas. However, the ongoing rain will enable farmers to stabilise the crop.

Agricultural officials observe that the timing of the rainfall was ideal for the cotton crop raised on 8,000 hectares in Musiri, Thottiam, Mannachanallur and Kattuputhur areas. Moreover, it would facilitate the paddy farmers to complete the paddy transplantation in delta areas.

“We still deem that the ongoing rainfall movement is not vigorous. We face a shortfall of about 200 mm, and hope for an extended spell of monsoon rain,” the official added.