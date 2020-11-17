Tiruchirapalli

Intermittent rain disrupts normal life in Tiruchi

Intermittent rain disrupted normal life in Tiruchi and nearby areas on Tuesday.

The rain accompanied by moderate winds brought down the temperature significantly.

The rain caused low visibility during the afternoon hours, and motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, were found struggling to move on the roads. Roadside vendors were the worst affected.

Though the buses plied as usual, the occupancy was poor as many chose to remain indoors.

