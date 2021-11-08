Rain water of up to 10,000 cusecs to be diverted into Kollidam river from Monday evening

The move is aimed at easing pressure on the Cauvery river; people along the banks of Kollidam have been asked to move to safer places

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to divert about 10,000 cusecs of water into the Kollidam river from the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) from Monday evening.

The move comes in view of the heavy inflows into Koraiyar and Kudamuritti rivers, which drain into the Cauvery river near Tiruchi.

The Koraiyar was getting heavy inflows following widespread rains in and around Keeranur/Viralimalai in Pudukottai district and Manapparai in Tiruchi district over the past few days. A few tanks in Keeranur/ Viralimalai areas had surplus inflows. According to PWD sources, about 2500-3,000 cusecs of water was flowing across Puthur Weir near Tiruchi, which runs off into the Cauvery.

“About 10,000 cusecs of water will be diverted into Kollidam from Mukkombu from 6 p.m. on Monday,” Collector S. Sivarasu said, pointing to the heavy inflows in Koraiyar and Kudamuritti and also the anticipated flow in the Cauvery, as the Mettur Dam is fast reaching its full capacity due to heavy inflow from dams in Karnataka.

Although just 100 cusecs of water was being released from Mettur Dam, 14,992 cusecs of water was flowing into the Cauvery past Mukkombu on Monday morning due to the rain. In order to ease the pressure on the Cauvery, a portion of rain flow is to be diverted into the Kollidam, officials said.

Mr. Sivarasu asked people living along Kollidam banks and dhobies to move to safer places. People have been advised against bathing, swimming or fishing in the Cauvery river. He also cautioned people against taking selfies close to the water courses.

In case of emergencies, people can reach officials by dialling the toll-free number 1077 or SMS to 9384056213 or through the TN SMART mobile App.