Rain ravaged service roads in Tiruchi give a torrid time for motorists

September 30, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - TIRUCHI

Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, have been facing hardship due to the poor condition of roads below the Tiruchi Junction road over bridge near the Aristo roundabout in the city.

Commuters have expressed concern over slippery surfaces and potholes on the service road that links the Aristo Hotel and Central Bus Stand adjacent to the Ambedkar statue roundabout. A couple of months ago, road users sought official intervention with respect to the poor condition of the service road, after which gravel and quarry dust were dumped on the potholes as a temporary solution.

Since the number of vehicles plying through the service road remains high, the loosely packed filled materials started coming out of potholes. The condition of the road has deteriorated further in recent times with intermittent rainfall that Tiruchi has been witnessing in the past few evenings.

A.T. Madhavan, a shopkeeper near the Central bus stand who uses the road frequently, pointed out that during heavy rains, two-wheeler riders struggle to find the road because of water logging on potholes.

“The gravel is scattered across the road and potholes are filled with water. The mud and gravel mixture on the road makes it a nightmare, particularly for commuters on two-wheelers, to navigate through on the road during late hours. There were instances in which two-wheeler riders slipped and fell on the road. Instead of filling up the potholes with gravel, prompt action should be taken to relay the road.”

Heavy vehicles such as town buses from Central Bus stand bound towards Inamkulathur, Ramjee Nagar, and K.K. Nagar, and long-distance buses from Dindigul, Madurai, and Thanjavur use this road. Another two-wheeler rider pointed out the clouds of dust kicked up by speeding heavy vehicles on the stretch.

When contacted, a senior official from the State Highways Department said the damages in the stretch would be repaired and blacktopped in a few days.