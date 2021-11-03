Rain plays spoilsport for vendors in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

03 November 2021

They could not set up their stalls until afternoon

On the eve of Deepavali, heavy rain spoilt the fortunes of roadside and seasonal textile traders in the cit on Wednesday.

The festival eve is considered the busiest day of the year for textile traders. Expecting brisk business, a large number of seasonal traders from Tiruppur, Erode, Karur arrived in the city a few days ago and set up roofless shops in Singarathope, Super Bazaar, Big Bazaar Street, N.S.B. Road and other business areas near Teppakulam.

Sourcing ready-made dress materials from Tiruppur and other areas, the traders piled up stocks to cash in on the soaring demand on the eve of the festival.

But the pouring rain in the morning on Wednesday came as a rude shock to them. The rain, which began early in the morning, continued up to 11.30 a.m. and the traders could not set up their shops.

Rainwater stagnated for one to two feet in most parts of Super Bazaar, Town Hall and other business areas. The anxious traders, who had invested heavily to set up temporary stalls, kept their fingers crossed as the continuous rain completely thwarted the morning business. The traders heaved a sigh of relief only after there was a let-up in the rain, They then began opening their shops.

“We came to the city with a great expectation of brisk business. The rain washed out the morning business totally. It has shattered our business,” says M. Abthahir, a seasonal trader from Tiruppur, who set up a small shop by paying rent for ₹40,000 for three days from Monday in Super Bazaar.

He was among the more than 500 seasonal traders who came to the city for the Deepavali sale.

He said he had procured ready-made garments for ₹3 lakh from Tiruppur and Erode. Many people stayed away from shopping due to rain and business picked up only in the afternoon. He was not sure whether he could clear the stock before dawn on Thursday.

M. Mathi, another seasonal trader from Erode, said there was no business till 1 p.m. as he could not display the garments due to heavy rain. It was really a bad season for him.