Rain, overcast skies provide relief to people from searing summer heat in Tiruchi

Published - May 16, 2024 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Overcast skies ensured that a pleasant weather prevailed on Thursday in Tiruchi; Golden Rock received 26.8 mm while Tiruchi Junction recorded 16.3 mm rain

The Hindu Bureau

Moderate to heavy rain in Tiruchi and surroundings on Thursday brought some respite from intense heat to the residents.

Searing heat gave way to overcast clouds and a downpour, thereby bringing down the temperature level. The rain that began around 4 a.m. continued till 7 a.m. Though it did not rain during the day, the overcast condition ensured a pleasant weather in the city.

According to official sources, Golden Rock in the city recorded 26.8 mm of rain and Tiruchi Junction recorded 16.3 mm in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m on Thursday. Tiruchi town registered 13 mm and Navalurkuttapattu 35.5 mm.

Devimanagalam and Sirugudi recorded 29.4 mm and 25.8 mm respectively. While Marungapuri registered 32.4 mm, it was 12.8 mm at Vathalai Anaicut and 28 mm at Samayapuram. Lalgudi, Kallakudi, Pullampadi, Nandhiyar Head, Manapparai, Ponnaniyar dam, Musiri, Pulivalayam, Thathaiyangarpettai, Thuvakudi, Thenparanadu, and Thuraiyur received moderate to heavy rain.

