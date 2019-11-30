Rain lashes Ariyalur, Pudukottai districts

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts on Saturday leaving some of low lying residential areas in Pudukottai town inundated.

Pudukottai district witnessed widespread heavy overnight rainfall too with Pudukottai Town recording the maximum of 13 centimetres of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. Several other parts of the district including Annavasal (70mm) Malaiyur (68.60 mm), Udaiyalipatti(67.40), Aranthangi (64), Keeranur (61.20), Ponnamaravathi (61.10), Karaiyur (56.60) also received heavy rain during the period.

On Saturday morning, some of low lying areas in Pudukottai such as Kamban Nagar were inundated with rainwater. The rainwater entered some of the houses in Kamban Nagar and residents had a tough time draining the water.

Waterlogging was reported in Periyar Nagar, Koodal Nagar, Muthu Nagar and Meenakshi Nagar in the town. Residents of Mullur near Pudukottai staged a brief agitation demanding steps to drain the rainwater from residential areas. Fathima Beevi, 18, was injured in a wall collapse at a house at Mettu Street.

Most parts of Ariyalur district, including Jayamkondam, Sendurai and Ariyalur town continued to receive good rainfall for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. The Kanjan tank near Sendurai suffered a minor breach. Almost all Public Works Department and Panchayat Union tanks in the tanks have reached their maximum capacity. Out of 69 tanks of the Marudaiyaru basin division, about 56 tanks have reached full level.

The Kanjan tank, one of the important tanks in Sendurai block, breached, thereby inundating open fields around. However, the breach was plugged quickly by placing sand bags on the bund of the tank.

Collector D. Rathna, who visited the tank, told The Hindu that timely action was taken to plug the breach at the Kanjan tank.

Officials had been directed to closely watch the developments.

Pointing out that the district received heavy rain for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday and more rains were expected, the Collector said a high alert has been sounded in the district to prevent breach of tanks and loss of lives.

Since several tanks had started overflowing, efforts were on to drain out excess water safely.

Officials of various departments including revenue, PWD, Highways, Rural Development, Fire and Rescue Services had been put on alert. About 5,000 sand bags had been kept in different places to plug breach of tanks if any.

Tiruchi city received intermittent showers through the day, with the sky remaining heavily overcast. Some parts of the district had recorded some good overnight rainfall too with Golden Rock recording the maximum rainfall of 47.60 mm in Tiruchi district till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. Lalgudi, Pullampadi and Thuvakudi also received sharp showers.