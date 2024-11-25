Rain: Holiday for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam on November 26

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam district on November 26 by Collector P. Akash in view of heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mr. Akash held a review meeting to assess precautionary measures was held at the District Collectorate on Monday with officials from various departments.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain for Nagapattinam from November 26 to 28. A 24-hour control room with a toll-free disaster helpline (04365-1077) and an additional contact number (1800-233-4233) in Nagapattinam. Residents from the district have been requested to report any rain-related incidents using these numbers for prompt action.

Preparations in Mayiladuthurai

In Mayiladuthurai, a 24-hour control room has been set up at the District Collectorate.

Preparedness includes four cyclone shelters, 11 safety centres, and 362 relief centres, with 25 coastal villages fitted with warning systems. Equipment for rescue and relief — 85 JCBs, 164 generators, and 40,351 sandbags — has been arranged. Around 4,500 front-line responders are on standby, with 73 rescue boats and 80 swimmers ready for emergencies.

Rapid Response Teams and mobile medical units are prepared while 108 ambulance services and healthcare centres are stocked for emergencies. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi has asked residents to report rain-related damage to 1077 or 04364-222588.

