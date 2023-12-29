ADVERTISEMENT

Rain, floods dampen tourist arrivals during holiday season in Tiruchi

December 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tour operators say the forecast of rain in southern districts till December 31 may have made some tourists to cancel their bookings and drop their travel plans to the temples in the region

The Hindu Bureau

The arrival of tourists has been much below the expectations during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at Srirangam in Tiruchi.

The arrival of domestic tourists and devotees to the religious sites witnessed a marginal dip during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival and the year end holiday season in Tiruchi apparently due to floods in Chennai and a few southern districts.

Sri Ranganathaswami Temple in Srirangam and Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram are among the popular temples in Tiruchi district that receive a steady stream of devotees and tourists during the year-end holiday season. Similarly, Sri Ranganathaswami Temple receives huge crowds during the 21-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. The day of the opening of Paramapathavaasal, the highlight of the festival, used to record the highest number of devotees. However, according to hospitality industry sources, the arrival of tourists was not at the expected time mainly due to unprecedented floods in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and some southern districts, including Thoothukudi, thereby affecting the business of hotels, restaurants, tour operators and agents. It is said that the flood-affected people preferred to stay in their towns and cities as a section of them was yet to come to terms. Similarly, the forecast of rain until December 31 made people cancel their visit to the temples in Tiruchi.

“We would be overwhelmed with the tourist arrival in the last two weeks of December. No rooms would go vacant in the season. But bookings are just above average this season,” says M. Dhanapal, a tour operator in Srirangam.

It has affected the business of all those involved in the hospitality industry, including restaurants, cab operators, flower and puja item sellers and others.

“The entire Vaikunta Ekadasi season is a top season for us to cash in on the high demand. But the season is dull this year. There is nothing extraordinary,” says Veeramalai, an autorishaw driver in Srirangam.

