Rain exposes bad condition of roads at Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi

November 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Poor condition of roads at Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi following the recent rain has made commuting a nightmare for passengers.

The rain has caused extensive damage as the top surface of the road has eroded badly and potholes have emerged at several spots, causing a nightmarish experience for passengers and bus crew.

With the operation of buses to destinations in all directions in the State, the bus stand bustles with activity round the clock. The bus stand, which spreads over 4.5 acres of land, has 77 bus bays and sees movement of over 2,500 buses every day, handling thousands of passengers.

“Water stagnation is a perennial problem after rainfall due to potholed roads. It also provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes that cause vector-borne diseases,” said S. Kumaresh, a passenger from Villupuram.

The bus crew complain that they have been facing a tough time in the last two months. There were only a few potholes when the monsoon started. But, by and by the entire surface of the bus stand has suffered a heavy damage due to absence of regular maintenance. “The authorities should have at least carried out patch-up works,” said a driver of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

According to N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, the Corporation should have completed the restoration work before the monsoon. “The repair work could have been completed at night or in the early morning without causing inconvenience to passengers and crew. This reflects the Corporation’s poor monsoon preparedness,” he said.

Considering the poor condition of roads, the civic body had earlier planned to undertake repair work inside the bus stand. However, due to the onset of monsoon, the plan was put on hold.

A senior Corporation official said that temporary restoration works would be carried out in and around the bus stand. Based on requirements, the entire road would be re-laid, he added.

