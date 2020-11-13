Rain dampens spirit of traders

13 November 2020 20:10 IST

TIRUCHI

Heavy rain on Friday dampened the spirit of the general public especially traders including textile merchants, hawkers and cracker sellers in the city.

Though the north east monsoon was officially said to have started in the last week of October, it was only on Friday that the city received monsoon shower for the first time in the season. The rain that began around 12 noon continued up to 1.30.

Until the rain started, the key commercial centres including NSB road, Big Bazaar, Singarathope, Super Bazaar, Chinna Kadai Street, Nandhi Koil Street and others were jam-packed with thousands of last minute shoppers, who thronged the market areas to buy textile, readymade, crackers, sweets and others. The traders too were busy in meeting the requirement of the customers. But, the moment the rain started, they disappeared from the streets and took shelter in the nearby buildings. The commercial streets looked empty with the

customers moving away to shelters from getting drenched.

It was the hawkers, who bore the brunt of the sudden rain. They had a tough time to safeguard the dress materials, crackers and others from the rain.

The crowds in textile showrooms too became thin due to rain, thereby causing a pause in hectic business activities.

“We are disappointed as the rain robbed off the business for about 3 hours on the important business day of the year,” says R. Akilan, a readymade trader.

However, they felt a relief as the rain took a break after 2 pm. The crowds too returned back to the streets.