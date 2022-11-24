Rain damage: distribution of ₹1,000 relief per family card holder begins

November 24, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayiladuthurai administration on Thursday began distributing relief promised by the State Government to rain-affected people in Sirkazhi and Tranquebar blocks.

A sanction of a little over ₹16,16 crore has been sanctioned by the State Government for disbursal of ₹1,000 to each of the 1,61,647 family card holders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The relief was promised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after he undertook an inspection of the rain-affected locations in the district on November 14.

The relief will be distributed through 143 fair price shops in Sirkazhi block and 92 outlets in Tranquebar block, covering 99,518 families and 62,129 families respectively, District Collector R. Lalitha said in a press release.

Enumeration of hutments and tiled houses damaged by the rainfall was in progress. The extent of loss of paddy crop, and the loss of cattle and livestock were also being determined

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US