Rain damage: distribution of ₹1,000 relief per family card holder begins

November 24, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Mayiladuthurai administration on Thursday began distributing relief promised by the State Government to rain-affected people in Sirkazhi and Tranquebar blocks.

A sanction of a little over ₹16,16 crore has been sanctioned by the State Government for disbursal of ₹1,000 to each of the 1,61,647 family card holders.

The relief was promised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after he undertook an inspection of the rain-affected locations in the district on November 14.

The relief will be distributed through 143 fair price shops in Sirkazhi block and 92 outlets in Tranquebar block, covering 99,518 families and 62,129 families respectively, District Collector R. Lalitha said in a press release.

Enumeration of hutments and tiled houses damaged by the rainfall was in progress. The extent of loss of paddy crop, and the loss of cattle and livestock were also being determined