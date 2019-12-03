Rain continues in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR

With Ariyalur district receiving 1047 mm till Tuesday against the annual average rainfall of 904 mm, most of the tanks in the district have filled up.

Several parts of the district received heavy rain on Tuesday too. Thirumanur and Sendurai recorded 35 mm and 31 mm between 8 am to 4 pm on Tuesday.

According to official sources, 2,132 tanks out of 2,477 tanks have almost filled up. Of them, 314 tanks have already reached their maximum storage level. Many of them were overflowing as the district continued to receive rain. Huge quantity of water gushed out from the Rayampuram Udaiyan lake near Sendurai due to a breach, forcing the officials to step in to arrest it. The breach was plugged with the active participation of local residents.

Collector D. Rathna, who inspected various areas where water inundation was reported, said that since water was overflowing from tanks, the focus was on draining surplus water safely and strengthening the bunds. As many as 5 teams had been formed to monitor the tank positions. Elaborate arrangements had been made to provide shelter to the affected people in different parts of the district.

More than 150 houses, many of them made up of mud, suffered partial damage due to incessant rain, in different parts of the district on Sunday and Monday. Sixty residents of Masirakollapuram in Udayarpalayam taluk had been provided shelter at a Government High School as their houses were inundated with rainwater.

The residents of Kazhuvathandi underwent harrowing experience by shouldering the body of a woman to the graveyard along the knee deep water in the village tank due to the absence of a proper road. They had to risk carrying the body of Kosalam, 70, who died on Monday, along a side of the Nainar lake, to reach the graveyard on the bund of the lake.

The mourners alleged that they had been undergoing similar experiences whenever the lake received good inflow. Repeated petitions to the officials concerned had evoked little attention in forming a proper road to the graveyard, they alleged.