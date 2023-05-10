ADVERTISEMENT

Rain causes severe damage to gingelly crop in Nagapattinam district

May 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

N. Sai Charan

Officials take stock of crop damage caused by unseasonal rain at Thagattur near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The unseasonal rain for a few weeks in Cauvery delta districts has caused severe damage to the standing crops that are bound for harvest in Nagapattinam district.

Farmers in Vedaranyam, Thalainayar, and Kilvelur areas have been cultivating gingelly on nearly 4,000 hectares, groundnut on 1,000 hectares, and other pulses on 350 hectares. They expressed concern over the damage caused by the recent summer rain that left the standing crops severely inundated.

Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootamaippu, said the rain coincided with the post-flowering season of the crops, which were on the verge of harvest, and caused heavy damage due to heavy inundation. The standing crops drowned in the rainwater and rotted. The government should conduct a survey of the damaged lands and provide compensation to the farmers.

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of Agriculture inspected the crop damage at Vedaranyam and its surrounding areas. V. Devendran, Joint Director (in charge) of Agriculture, said a team from the district administration visited the fields to take stock of the situation and submitted a preliminary assessment report of the crop damages to the government. Based on the report, the State government would depute senior department officials to conduct a detailed survey of crop damages.

Mayiladuthurai

The impact of the summer rain is relatively lower in Mayiladuthurai district.

J. Sekar, Joint Director of Agriculture, Mayiladuthurai, said crop inundation was reported only at a few places in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Tharangambadi, and Kuthalam taluks. Since paddy cultivation had been predominant in Mayiladuthurai district, farmers were busy with nursery preparation for the upcoming kuruvai season in full swing.

