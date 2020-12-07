Rain causes further havoc to paddy fields in Nagapattinam

Breaches in waterbodies at 172 places had caused inundation

The worst fears of farmers in Nagapattinam district came true on Monday as there was no let up in the high intensity of rainfall that led to further inundation of paddy fields.

Sirkazhi recorded the highest rainfall of 90.4 mm followed by Thalaignayar and Mayiladuthurai - 80.2 mm each, Manalmedu - 72 mm, Nagapattinam - 62.9 mm, Thirupoondi - 52.6 mm, Kollidam - 44 mm, Tranquebar - 42.5 mm, and Vedaranyam - 36.2 mm.

As per the latest estimate of Agriculture Department, successive cyclones had caused complete damage to paddy crop raised under Samba and Thaladi seasons to the extent of 60,000 hectares.

Breaches in waterbodies at 172 places had caused the inundation. The Public Works Department had plugged the breaches with sand bags and casuarina poles.

At a review meeting attended by State Ministers P. Velumani, C. Viayabhaskar, and O.S. Manian, the District Monitoring Officer C. Munianathan, Director of Town Panchayats S. Palanisami, Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair and Special Officer of Mayiladuthurai R. Lalitha deliberated on the remedial measures put in place, at the level of each block in the district.

As on date, 191 relief camps were being operated to accommodate and feed 60,58 persons. A total of 1,001 huts were totally damaged, and 37 huts and 95 tiled houses were partially damaged due to the successive cyclones.

The district has recorded loss of 252 livestock. Compensation was being provided to farmers for the loss of livestock, officials said.