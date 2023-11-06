Rain brings with it colourful winged visitors to butterfly conservatory at Srirangam

November 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With intermittent showers giving impetus to flowering plants, different species of butterflies, including the Southern Birdwing, the second largest butterfly species in India, have arrived at the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Tiruchi.

Nature enthusiasts, environmentalists, and residents of Tiruchi are delighted at the arrival of winged visitors at the butterfly park near Srirangam, which is Asia’s largest such facility in a natural habitat. “The prevailing environment at the conservatory following intermittent spells of rain has attracted a wide variety of butterflies to the park,” said V.P. Subramanian, Forest Range Officer, Zoo and Park Range, Tiruchi.

With nearly 300 species of flowering plants spread across the park, many species have blossomed colourful flowers that have been attracting insects and birds. Among rare species of butterflies recorded this year at the park include Southern Birdwing, Anomalous Nawab, Common Leopard, and Common Banded Peacock. Of these, Southern Birdwing, which is endemic to south India, particularly to the Western Ghats and some parts of Eastern Ghats, is the second largest butterfly species in the country.

Among other species of butterflies commonly sighted at the park are Common Emigrant, Mottled Emigrant, Common Crow, Blue Tiger, Dark Blue Tiger, Plain Tiger, Striped Tiger, Tawny Coster, Common Wanderer, Common Grass Yellow, Lime Butterfly, Common Mormon, Common Rose and Crimson Rose.

These butterflies have various degrees of protection under the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Mr. Subramanian said that October was observed as big butterfly month as a large number of butterflies arrive at the park with the onset of mild showers and also because of the breeding season. The Forest Department and butterfly enthusiasts have, so far, recorded 129 butterfly species in the park. With more rain predicted in the upcoming days, the number and varieties of butterflies at the park are likely to increase.

