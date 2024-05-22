Rain brings much-needed relief to water managers in Tiruchi

The current spell of summer rain has brought relief to water managers and civic bodies in Tiruchi district, who were anxious over the depleting ground water table.

It is during the months of March, April and May when the civic bodies in the district experience water scarcity due to dry weather conditions. Though many civic bodies, including Tiruchi Corporation, have been supplying water to residents through wells on the riverbed of the Cauvery, they face trouble during summer as the groundwater table invariably depletes during the season. The difficulty continues to surface until the onset of the northeast monsoon.

As far as the current year is concerned, it was feared that the civic bodies would face severe crisis considering the failure of the northeast monsoon. The extreme hot weather conditions for nearly 30 days since the third week of April added pressure to the civic bodies in supplying water to the people.

Since the ground water table was depleting at a fast pace, Tiruchi Corporation faced shortfall in water yield from the collector well on the riverbed of the Kollidam. As a sequel, it introduced alternate day supply of drinking water to a section of the residents of Tiruchi since the third week of March.

However, the ongoing summer rain has eased the situation at least to an extent. Several parts of Tiruchi and Karur have received moderate to heavy rain for the last three to four days. The entire stretch of the riverbanks and the riverbed of the Cauvery and the Kollidam from Karur to Tiruchi, where a number of pumping stations and collector wells of various combined drinking water schemes are located, have received heavy rain. The rainfall has increased the ground water table along the Cauvery and the Kollidam riverbeds.

An official of the Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu that the current spell of rain was certainly a relief. The yield from the water schemes had gone up slightly. The situation would get better if rain continued for a few more days. However, the Corporation was still in a situation to continue the austerity measures over drinking water supply for a few more months.