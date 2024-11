The Bharathidasan University has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate November 2024 semester examinations scheduled for November 26 in view of heavy rainfall warning.

The revised date of the exams scheduled for the day would be announced later, B. Jeyapragash, Controller of Examinations (in-charge), said in a press release.

