Railways wield the stick on those not wearing masks in stations and on trains

The Tiruchi Railway Divisional authorities are continuing their drive against those found not wearing masks in railway stations falling within their jurisdiction and on trains as a measure to combat COVID-19.

Sustained drives carried out by the field-level railway officials all over Tiruchi Division since April 17 has resulted in booking of 135 cases against violators found not wearing masks in station premises and on board trains. Fines were slapped on each one of them and the total amount realised was ₹67,500 till May 4. The fine amount of ₹500 was being imposed under the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises), Rules 2012.

The stern action kick- started from mid-April onwards following a directive from the Railway Board, New Delhi as COVID-19 cases began to drastically rise. Awareness was created to the rail passengers and others on the need to wear masks while entering railway station premises by pasting stickers in important stations falling under the limits of Tiruchi Division.

Railway sources told The Hindu that most of the cases against violators for not wearing masks were booked at Tiruchi railway junction. Travelling Ticket Examiners have been booking cases against violators both on the station premises and on board trains.

Travelling Ticket Examiners have been provided with masks, hand sanitisers and face shields, said the sources. The reservation staff have also been provided with safety kits to keep themselves protected.

With the Southern Railway operating some special trains, Railway Protection Force authorities here said their focus was on escorting night trains passing through the division to ensure that there was no theft or other offences. The escort teams have also been provided with safety kits and asked to maintain physical distancing on board trains even while carrying out their security duty.