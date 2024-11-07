Railways using treated water from its STP for maintaining green spaces

Treated water from the newly established sewage treatment plant (STP) at Kallukuzhi near Tiruchi railway junction is being used to nourish gardens and landscaped areas. The plant was set up at a cost of ₹2.25 crore by the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., a public sector unit, under the Ministry of Railways as part of its environmental initiative.

One per cent of the estimated cost of project executed by the RVNL is allocated for environment projects. Tiruchi, which is a divisional railway headquarters, was chosen for the establishment of the plant that was inaugurated last month.

The primary function of the plant is to treat raw sewage from nearby railway facilities and surrounding areas. The treated water is stored in an overhead tank and is being used in gardens at the two railway rest houses meant for officers at Kallukuzhi near Tiruchi railway junction.

Besides this, the treated water is also used for gardening purpose at the second entry of the Tiruchi railway junction, said a railway official and added that it would soon be used for gardening purposes at the Divisional Traffic Training Centre and at the Railway Health Unit at Kallukuzhi for which pipelines were laid.

The establishment of the plant has helped the Tiruchi Railway Division in conserving freshwater resources by using treated water instead of nourishing gardens and landscaped areas, said a railway official. The plant was playing a vital role in environmental conservation and sustainable management of water resources in the division, the official added.

